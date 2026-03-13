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Karan Adani Stresses Energy Self-Reliance Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Amid global supply chain challenges, Karan Adani emphasizes India's need for energy independence. Speaking at a conclave, he highlighted the importance of domestic resources and infrastructure. Adani also outlined plans to streamline operations within the Adani Group, enhancing flexibility and decision-making to sustain their rapid growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:04 IST
Karan Adani Stresses Energy Self-Reliance Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions
Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone(File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Amid widespread disruptions in global supply chains, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, has underscored the imperative of achieving energy self-reliance in India. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Adani highlighted the potential impacts of West Asian crises on India's imported commodities, stressing the need for domestic resource utilization.

Responding to inquiries about challenges posed by geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Adani noted the shift from globalization to regionalization of supply chains since 2020. He emphasized the critical role of robust infrastructure for maintaining reliable supply chains, indicating Adani Ports' preparedness in handling diverse cargo operations to bolster India's economic resilience.

On future strategies, Adani mentioned the Adani Group's focus on optimizing its structure by reducing management layers to enhance efficiency. With ambitious expansion plans, the Group intends to establish partnerships for effective capital expenditure execution, ensuring swift decision-making and accountability at all levels of operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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