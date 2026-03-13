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Building Resilience: Adani's Vision for Robust Global Supply Chains

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, highlights the need for resilient infrastructure and logistics networks amid global supply chain disruptions. He emphasizes the Adani Group's strategy to build robust platforms enhancing India's trade and energy security, including plans for significant investments in infrastructure and renewables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:35 IST
Building Resilience: Adani's Vision for Robust Global Supply Chains
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Karan Adani, Managing Director at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, has underscored the vital importance of resilient infrastructure as global supply chains grapple with disruptions. Speaking at an event, Adani highlighted geopolitical tensions affecting key maritime routes and the necessity for diversified logistics networks to ensure stable economic growth.

Pointing towards the strategic platforms built by the Adani Group, Adani emphasized their role in strengthening India's trade and energy security. Since 2020, continuous global shocks have prompted shifts in trade and supply chain strategies. The Adani Group's approach involves integrating ports, logistics, energy, and airport systems to bolster India's economic capabilities.

Adani projected significant investments, including Rs 2 lakh crore annually in greenfield projects. Targets include doubling port capacity, expanding renewable energy, and boosting passenger handling at airports by 2030. Adani underscored the value-driven nature of this growth, blending speed and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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