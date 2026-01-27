TCS Expands Latin American Footprint with Major Brazil Investment

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is making strides to expand its Latin American operations by investing Rs 330 crore in a new facility in Londrina, Brazil. The strategic project aims to enhance its presence across the continent.

The Brazil facility marks one of TCS's largest Latin American ventures, projected to create 1,600 new jobs by 2027. The centre will also consolidate existing operations, fortifying TCS's influence within the region.

The announcement underscores TCS's commitment to its strategic market, bolstered by Brazil's public university network, which will aid in achieving staffing goals. TCS has observed a 14.5% revenue growth from the Latin America market, contributing 2% to the company's overall revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)