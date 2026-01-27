Struggling Telco's Fortunes Slightly Improve: Vodafone Idea's Quarter Loss Narrows
Vodafone Idea reported a reduced net loss of Rs 5,286 crore for Q3 2025, improving from a Rs 6,609 crore loss the previous year. Consolidated revenue stayed flat at Rs 11,323 crore, while ARPU rose by 7.3%. The company's total debt remains at Rs 2.09 lakh crore.
Telecom giant Vodafone Idea has announced a reduction in its net loss to Rs 5,286 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This marks an improvement from the Rs 6,609 crore loss reported during the same period last year.
The company's combined revenue from operations remained steady at Rs 11,323 crore, compared to Rs 11,117 crore the previous year. Vodafone Idea attributed the 7.3% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) from Rs 173 to Rs 186 mainly to customer upgrades.
Despite the improved financial metrics, Vodafone Idea continues to grapple with a substantial total debt of Rs 2.09 lakh crore, comprising bank loans, deferred spectrum obligations, and adjusted gross revenue dues.
