Struggling Telco's Fortunes Slightly Improve: Vodafone Idea's Quarter Loss Narrows

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea has announced a reduction in its net loss to Rs 5,286 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This marks an improvement from the Rs 6,609 crore loss reported during the same period last year.

The company's combined revenue from operations remained steady at Rs 11,323 crore, compared to Rs 11,117 crore the previous year. Vodafone Idea attributed the 7.3% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) from Rs 173 to Rs 186 mainly to customer upgrades.

Despite the improved financial metrics, Vodafone Idea continues to grapple with a substantial total debt of Rs 2.09 lakh crore, comprising bank loans, deferred spectrum obligations, and adjusted gross revenue dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)