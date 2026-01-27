Mizoram's Strategic Railway Expansion: A Call for Budgetary Focus

K Vanlalvena, the lone Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, has issued a fervent appeal to the central government for the swift construction of a railway line linking Sairang to the southernmost point of the state. He emphasized the strategic significance of this project for both Mizoram and the nation at large.

During a meeting of all parliamentary floor leaders, Vanlalvena highlighted that a preliminary survey for the railway connection with the India-Myanmar border has been finalized. He urged the central administration to include funding for this vital project in the upcoming 2026-27 Union Budget.

In addition to the railway development, Vanlalvena stressed the urgent need to expand the Aizawl-Sairang road into a four-lane highway. This expansion would alleviate traffic congestion exacerbated by the Bairabi-Sairang railway line's inauguration, for which he also requested budgetary support.

