Vibrant Contest for Aizawl Municipal Corporation Elections
A total of 68 candidates are contesting in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, including 28 women. The ruling Zoram People's Movement, Mizo National Front, Congress, and BJP are the main participants. The election will take place on April 21, with results announced on April 27. Six wards are reserved for women.
- Country:
- India
The Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections have a robust lineup this year, with 68 candidates vying for seats, including 28 women. The polls, scheduled for April 21, will decide the fate of these contenders. Results are expected to be announced on April 27.
The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are fielding their candidates aggressively. Each of ZPM, MNF, and Congress has nominated 19 candidates, while BJP has put forward 11 contenders.
The elections aim to engage over 2.37 lakh voters, out of which 1.28 lakh are women. Notably, six of the 19 wards under the AMC have been exclusively reserved for women, underscoring the emphasis on gender equality in this political arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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