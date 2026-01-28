Tragic Collision in Sultanpur: Two Lives Lost

A tragic vehicle collision in the Panderpur area of Sultanpur district claimed the lives of two individuals on Tuesday evening. The accident involved a car, an e-rickshaw, and a bicycle, leading to multiple injuries and fatalities, according to local officials.

Authorities identified the victims as Shyam Lal, aged 60 and the driver of the e-rickshaw, and Vijay Bahadur, aged 45 who was on a bicycle. Both were critically injured and later died at the hospital where they had been transferred in critical condition from the community health center.

The car reportedly overturned into a ditch following the collision. The local police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the sequence of events that led to this fatal accident.

