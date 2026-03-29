Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Young Motorcyclists

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, two young men lost their lives in a motorcycle accident involving a tanker lorry near Thottamvalavu Junction, Thalayolaparambu. The victims, Sachin P Satheesh and Ayan P Jayan, both aged 23, hailed from Padinjarekkara.

The collision occurred as the two were traveling early in the morning. Despite being promptly transported to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, the injured could not be saved.

The police have filed a case and begun an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. This incident underscores the importance of road safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)