Railways Revolution: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train's National Impact

The launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Kamakhya in Assam with Howrah in West Bengal was lauded in President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament. The introduction of this new-generation train marks a significant milestone for Indian Railways.

President Murmu highlighted the Railways' commitment to serving the poorer and middle-class communities, noting their progress towards achieving full electrification. She also celebrated the enhanced connectivity provided by the Rajdhani Express, now linking Delhi to Mizoram's capital, Aizawl—a moment of national pride.

Emphasizing the Railways' infrastructural achievements, she mentioned the world-record-setting Chenab Bridge and the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu. Murmu commended the network of over 150 Vande Bharat trains now sprawling across the country, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, as a testament to India's advancing railway system.