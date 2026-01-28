Vande Bharat: A New Era in Indian Railways

The recently inaugurated Vande Bharat Sleeper train has successfully taken its journey from Kamakhya in Assam to Howrah in West Bengal, garnering high praise from President Droupadi Murmu during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

The President underscored the train as a significant new-generation achievement for Indian Railways, while also highlighting strides towards 100% electrification.

Murmu celebrated the new direct rail route from Delhi to Aizawl, Mizoram, with the launch of the Rajdhani Express, alongside impressive infrastructure records like the Chenab and Pamban Bridges, marking historic milestones in India's railway sector.