Vande Bharat: A New Era in Indian Railways

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train, operating between Kamakhya and Howrah, gained praise in President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament address. She highlighted Indian Railways' strides towards full electrification, new direct routes, and infrastructure feats like the Chenab Bridge, underscoring India's railway achievements.

Updated: 28-01-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:16 IST
The recently inaugurated Vande Bharat Sleeper train has successfully taken its journey from Kamakhya in Assam to Howrah in West Bengal, garnering high praise from President Droupadi Murmu during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

The President underscored the train as a significant new-generation achievement for Indian Railways, while also highlighting strides towards 100% electrification.

Murmu celebrated the new direct rail route from Delhi to Aizawl, Mizoram, with the launch of the Rajdhani Express, alongside impressive infrastructure records like the Chenab and Pamban Bridges, marking historic milestones in India's railway sector.

