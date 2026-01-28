Left Menu

L&T's Profit Dips Amid Rising Expenses, Yet Revenue Climbs

Larsen & Toubro reported a 4.2% drop in profit after tax for Q3 FY26, while revenue rose, driven by increased expenses and a robust order book. The company remains optimistic about growth through sustained capital expenditure and a focus on digital and AI ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:23 IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an infrastructure giant, posted a 4.2% decrease in consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter of FY26, totaling Rs 3,215 crore. This decline was attributed to higher operational expenses, despite the company's revenue from operations climbing to Rs 71,450 crore during the same period.

The corporation's total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 65,729.76 crore, up from Rs 60,302.62 crore the previous year. Nevertheless, L&T's consolidated order book expanded by 30% to Rs 7,33,161 crore, with international orders accounting for nearly half.

Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory, emphasizing sustained capital expenditure and policy efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing and digital advancements. He reaffirmed L&T's long-term commitment to technology-led progress and value creation for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

