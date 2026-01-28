L&T's Profit Dips Amid Rising Expenses, Yet Revenue Climbs

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an infrastructure giant, posted a 4.2% decrease in consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter of FY26, totaling Rs 3,215 crore. This decline was attributed to higher operational expenses, despite the company's revenue from operations climbing to Rs 71,450 crore during the same period.

The corporation's total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 65,729.76 crore, up from Rs 60,302.62 crore the previous year. Nevertheless, L&T's consolidated order book expanded by 30% to Rs 7,33,161 crore, with international orders accounting for nearly half.

Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory, emphasizing sustained capital expenditure and policy efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing and digital advancements. He reaffirmed L&T's long-term commitment to technology-led progress and value creation for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)