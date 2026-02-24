Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Major grid failure triggers nationwide blackout in Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic was hit by a nationwide blackout on Monday following a "major failure" in its national power grid, authorities said, the second outage in three months. The outage halted traffic, disrupted public transport services and forced some businesses to shut as repair crews worked to bring electricity back online.

Ukraine touts recapture of eight ​settlements in rare battlefield success

Ukraine has regained control of 400 square kilometres of territory, including eight settlements, along a section of the southern frontline since the end of January, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday. The rare battlefield gains in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region stand in contrast to the ​broader trend of slow and costly Russian advances across the frontlines over the past two and a half years, as the war nears its fourth anniversary.

Iranian students protest for third ‌day as US pressure mounts

Iranian ​students defied authorities with protests for a third day on Monday, weeks after security forces crushed mass unrest with thousands killed and as the United States weighs possible air strikes against the Islamic Republic. State media outlets reported students chanting anti-government slogans at Tehran University, burning flags at the all-women al-Zahra University, and scuffles at Amir Kabir University, all located in the capital.

Australia begins inquiry into antisemitism after Bondi attacks

Australia will on Tuesday begin a government-backed inquiry into antisemitism, after an attack on a Jewish event last year killed 15 people. The mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach in December shocked a country with strict gun laws and fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger action against antisemitism.

US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions

The State Department is pulling out non-essential government personnel and their eligible family members from the U.S. embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official ‌said on Monday, amid growing concerns about the risk of a military conflict with Iran. "We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel," said a senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Explosion outside Moscow railway station kills two, police say

An explosion outside a Moscow railway station killed two people early on Tuesday, including a police officer and a suspect believed to have planted an explosive device, Russian news agencies quoted police as saying. Police, quoted by agencies, said investigators reviewed video footage showing a suspect approached a police car outside the Savyolovsky station in central Moscow and placed a device there.

Duterte was 'pivotal' in murder of thousands, ICC prosecutors say

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was "pivotal" in the murder of thousands of people during his rule, prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Monday, as they pushed for his trial to go ahead. The prosecutors at the Hague-based war crimes court have charged Duterte with three counts of murder as a crime against humanity, involving dozens of victims that accusers say were only a fraction of the real death toll in his clampdown on alleged drug users and criminals.

Unprecedented military raid is risky gamble for Mexico's Sheinbaum

The Mexican military raid that killed the country's most wanted cartel leader ‌on Sunday was President Claudia Sheinbaum's biggest bet yet, doubling down on her historic offensive against the country's most powerful organized crime groups. The Mexican Army launched a surprise operation on Sunday against Nemesio Oseguera, or "El Mencho," the shadowy leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Known as CJNG for its Spanish acronym, the cartel has rapidly become Mexico's largest and bloodiest, dwarfing even the infamous Sinaloa Cartel in territorial reach.

Brazil to revoke waterway decree after Indigenous protesters occupied Cargill port

Brazil has decided to revoke a decree that would have expanded Amazonian waterways in a federal privatization program, a government official said ‌on Monday, a move that follows the occupation of a Cargill port facility on the Tapajos river by Indigenous protesters. The protesters have said the August decree would open up Amazonian rivers like the Tapajos to dredging, which could impact water quality and the fishing they rely on to survive. Grains such as soy and corn are moved along the rivers before reaching export markets.

Italian region resists US pressure to curb use of Cuban doctors

Cuban doctors are essential to keeping local hospitals running in Italy's southern Calabria region, its governor told a senior U.S. diplomat on Monday, rebuffing Washington's effort to halt the recruitment of medics from the Caribbean island. However, Roberto Occhiuto said in a statement that he had told Mike Hammer, the U.S. charge d'affaires to Cuba, he would review plans to hire even more Cuban doctors this year and seek hospital staff from other parts of the world.

US military begins withdrawing from main base in northeast Syria, Syrian sources say

U.S. forces began pulling out of their largest base in northeastern Syria on Monday, three Syrian military and security sources said, part of a wider departure as the U.S.-allied government in Damascus consolidates control. Dozens of trucks, some carrying armoured vehicles, departed the base at Qasrak in Hasakah province on Monday morning, witnesses said. Reuters footage later showed the trucks moving along a highway on the outskirts of the city of Qamishli.

Key events in Mexican operation to capture cartel leader 'El Mencho'

Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," was captured and killed in a dramatic military raid on Sunday, setting off a wave ⁠of retaliatory violence across the country. Oseguera was ​the mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a major fentanyl supplier to the United States.

US meeting Russian and Chinese delegations for nuclear arms control talks, official says

The ⁠U.S. met a Russian delegation in Geneva on Monday and will meet a Chinese delegation on Tuesday for talks about forging a potential multilateral nuclear arms control treaty, a senior U.S. State Department official said. The U.S. has called for a new, broader arms control treaty that would bring in China as well as Russia, after the agreement limiting U.S. and Russian missile and warhead deployments, known as New START, expired.

Analysis-Power drought tips Ukraine's economy into worst crisis since war's first year

Ukraine's economy is enduring its toughest period since the early months of Russia's invasion after sustained air strikes left its power system in tatters as the war enters a fifth year, forcing firms to cut output and shrinking state revenues. From steel mills to miners, cement makers and ⁠food producers, Ukrainian industry is being forced to cut output and absorb rising costs as it struggles to shift work schedules and save equipment from emergency shutdowns, executives at eight companies said.

US says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing three men

The U.S. military said on Monday that it struck a vessel in the Caribbean, killing three men, the latest such incident in recent months. President Donald Trump's administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the area.

Explosion in Mykolaiv injures seven Ukrainian police officers, police chief says

An explosion in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv injured seven police officers on Monday, two of them seriously, the head of the national police said, marking the second attack involving ​police in three days. Ivan Vyhivskyi said the officers had parked their cars in anticipation of a shift change when the explosion occurred.

Venezuela has released nearly 2,200 people under new amnesty law, lawmaker says

Nearly 2,200 people have been released from Venezuelan jails since the start of a new amnesty law, lawmaker Jorge Arreaza said on Monday. Arreaza is president of a commission set up to monitor the implementation of the law, which came into effect on Friday.

Former UK ambassador Mandelson arrested after Epstein revelations

Former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson was arrested by London ⁠police on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following revelations over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson, 72, was fired from the most prestigious posting in Britain's diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with Epstein started to become clear.

Trump administration steps up efforts to scrutinize foreign funding of universities

The Trump administration is stepping up work to uncover what it sees as malign foreign influence at U.S. colleges and universities, officials said on Monday as they announced that the State Department would assist the Department of Education in that effort. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to universities over issues such as pro-Palestinian protests against U.S. ally Israel's war in Gaza, transgender policies, climate initiatives and diversity, equity and inclusion programs, raising free speech and academic freedom concerns.

BBC apologises ⁠for airing ​BAFTA racial slur made by guest with Tourette's

The BBC apologised on Monday for failing to edit out a racial slur from its broadcast of Britain's top movie awards, after a guest with Tourette syndrome shouted out while two Black actors from the film "Sinners" were presenting an award. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the BAFTAs when John Davidson shouted a racial slur. The BBC broadcast the show around two hours later and the offensive language remained in the programme, and on its streaming platform until Monday morning.

Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader was killed after visit from romantic partner

A visit from a romantic partner of infamous cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," led to his capture and death, Mexican authorities said in an assessment of Sunday's operation, after which 25 members of the National Guard military police were killed in retaliatory violence. Oseguera, Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, was the mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The U.S. had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Hungary blocks Russia sanctions, EU cash for Kyiv on eve of Ukraine war anniversary

Hungary maintained its veto on Monday on new EU sanctions on Russia and a huge loan for Ukraine amid a dispute over oil supplies, in a blow ⁠to Europe's pro-Ukrainian consensus on the eve of the war's fourth anniversary. On the ground in Ukraine, Kyiv claimed a rare frontline advance, though Moscow continued its campaign of targeting Ukrainian cities, killing two people in drone strikes in the south.

Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will face higher tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals with the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, saying that he would hit them with much higher duties under different trade laws. Trump, in a series of social media ⁠posts, said he also may impose license fees on trading partners as uncertainty over his next tariff moves gripped the global economy and sent stocks lower.

North Korea's Kim says ⁠country to develop economy over next 5 years

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country will solidify and develop the quality of its economy over the next five years, state media KCNA said on Tuesday. Since last week, North Korea has been holding the Ninth Party Congress of the Workers' Party which sets out major policy goals for the next five years.

US ambassador to France banned from meeting French government

The U.S. ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, has been banned from meeting members of the French government after not showing up at the Foreign Affairs ministry earlier in the day, where he had been summoned over comments on the killing of a French far-right activist last week, diplomatic sources said on Monday. "Following the publication by the U.S. Embassy of comments on a tragedy that occurred in France and concerns only our national public debate – which we refuse to allow to be exploited – ambassador Charles Kushner was ‌summoned today to the ministry. He did not show up," the source added.

US to stop collecting tariffs deemed ‌illegal by Supreme Court on Tuesday

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said it will halt collections of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) on Tuesday, more than three days after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the duties illegal. The agency said in a message to shippers ​on its Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) that it will de-activate all tariff codes associated with President Donald Trump's prior IEEPA-related orders as of Tuesday.

