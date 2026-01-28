Left Menu

Tragic Air Mishap: Unanswered Questions Loom Over Baramati Crash

The Baramati plane crash, resulting in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, highlights the absence of an instrument landing system as a potential factor. Aviation experts urge caution in preserving evidence for investigation. With no survivors, flight data and technical documents are critical to determining the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Baramati plane crash, which tragically claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, presents a concerning aviation scenario. According to experts, the accident could have potentially been averted if the airport runway had an instrument landing system to assist during marginal visibility.

Investigators emphasize the importance of preserving evidence at the crash site, as it holds the key to understanding the incident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the inquiry, and findings will eventually determine the crash's cause. However, with no survivors, they must rely on the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

Experienced pilots and aviation specialists note the absence of an instrument landing system at Baramati airport. Despite the airport's adequacy for small jets like the Learjet, marginal visibility conditions posed challenges. The incident raises questions about potential technical faults and the crew's ability to manage under the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

