India-EU Trade Pact: A Sweet Deal for Apples

In a significant development, India has agreed to lower the duty on European apples to 20 percent as part of a trade agreement. However, imports are capped at 50,000 tonnes annually, maintaining a minimum import price of Rs 80 per kg to protect domestic farmers.

Currently, India's duty on apples stands at 50 percent. The trade pact includes a provision to increase the import cap to one lakh tonnes over the next decade. This move is designed to stabilize domestic apple prices while protecting local incomes and market positions.

The agreement is expected to diversify import sources, shifting some trade from Iran and Turkiye. Concurrently, Indian apples will receive duty concessions within the EU, which aims to open premium market opportunities for Indian producers. The commerce ministry emphasizes that this arrangement is a balanced trade outcome, safeguarding livelihoods and enabling growth for apple growers.

(With inputs from agencies.)