Cupid Limited Secures CE Certification for HIV and Hepatitis Test Kits

Cupid Limited has achieved CE certification for in-vitro diagnostic products, enabling their marketing across the European Economic Area. This marks a significant milestone in their global expansion strategy, enhancing their presence in the infectious disease diagnostics market and participation in international healthcare programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:26 IST
Cupid Limited Receives CE (EU IVDR) Certification for HIV 1&2 and Hepatitis B IVD Test Kits, Expanding Global Market Access in Diagnostics. Image Credit: ANI
Cupid Limited, an Indian healthcare firm listed on BSE and NSE, has attained CE (EU IVDR) certification for its CupiKIT HIV 1&2 Antibody Test Kit and CupiKITHepatitis B Surface Antigen Test Kit. These approvals, under the stringent European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation, allow Cupid to market the products across the European Economic Area and internationally in CE-recognized markets.

This development signifies a vital step in Cupid's goal to establish a globally compliant, diversified diagnostics portfolio. The addition of these test kits not only bolsters Cupid's footprint in infectious disease diagnostics but also complements its focus on maternal health and screening solutions. This certification boosts Cupid's eligibility for government tenders and participation in international healthcare supply chains, where IVDR compliance is required.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director, expressed that the certification broadens Cupid's access to regulated markets, supporting large-scale screening initiatives and public health programs. The company aims to continue building a reliable and affordable diagnostics portfolio to meet global healthcare demands effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

