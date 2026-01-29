HAL's Ambitious Expansion: From Defense to Dominating Civil Aviation

In a strategic pivot, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is setting its sights on the civil aviation sector, aiming to diversify its product line to include a range of passenger aircraft and helicopters. During the Wings India 2026 event, HAL Chairman DK Sunil expressed the company's vision of advancing national self-reliance by establishing a substantial civil component in its manufacturing capabilities. 'We build our military aircraft, so why not build civil aircraft as well?' Sunil remarked, noting the company's commitment to becoming a self-sufficient entity in civil aviation.

Currently a major player in the production of helicopters and military aircraft, HAL plans to leverage its extensive defense experience to meet commercial demands. Major projects under development include the Dhruv NG, a civil variant of its Advanced Light Helicopter, and the Hindustan 228, an 18-seater aircraft. The addition of the SJ-100, a regional jet seating 103 passengers, further expands its civil aviation portfolio.

According to the Chairman, final assembly operations for these aircraft are set to occur in Nashik, with Kanpur handling parts production. Integration of private vendors throughout Nashik, Bangalore, and Hyderabad will be crucial to keeping production costs manageable, ultimately leading to more affordable ticket prices for consumers. This push aligns with India's broader aviation expansion goals, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced plans for a network of over 400 airports by 2047. 'Air travel is becoming inclusive in India,' Modi stated, as he underscored ongoing efforts to enhance regional connectivity and accessibility.