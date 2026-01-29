Left Menu

Edrington Appoints Paul Ross as COO to Boost Indian Market Growth

Edrington has appointed Paul Ross as Chief Operating Officer for its India business, aiming to capitalize on the nation's booming premium spirits market. The UK-India trade deal, cutting tariffs on Scotch Whisky, signals promising growth opportunities for Edrington's premium brands, such as The Macallan.

Updated: 29-01-2026 12:36 IST
Edrington, a globally recognized premium spirits company known for brands like The Macallan, has announced the appointment of Paul Ross as Chief Operating Officer for its Indian market. Ross will spearhead operations and focus on growth amid India's rising economy and increasing consumer affluence.

The UK-India trade agreement, set to reduce Scotch Whisky tariffs by half, underlines Edrington's confidence in India's evolving market. The brand seeks to cater to the rising appreciation for premium craftsmanship and heritage among Indian consumers.

Martin Murdoch, Edrington's Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, and India, expressed optimism about untapped potential for brands like The Macallan within India's booming Scotch Whisky sector. With India positioned as the leading market by volume, the stage is set for a profitable expansion.

