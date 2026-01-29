Left Menu

Western Odisha Emerges as Industrial Powerhouse in 2026

Western Odisha solidifies its role as a pivotal engine of development in the state, as announced at Enterprise Odisha 2026 in Rourkela. Inaugurated projects are valued at Rs 8,884 crore, with MoUs totaling Rs 52,026 crore, generating over 6,800 jobs. The event underscores the region's thriving industrial landscape.

Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha (Photo/@MohanMOdisha) . Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has declared Western Odisha as a core driver of the state's economic development, shedding its reputation as a mere "next frontier." This announcement took place during the 25th edition of Enterprise Odisha 2026 at Rourkela, where key industrialists and policymakers gathered.

During the event, projects amounting to Rs 8,884 crore were inaugurated, creating over 6,800 jobs. Additionally, MoUs and investment intents valued at Rs 52,026 crore were secured, promising over 20,000 job opportunities. Attendees included industry leaders from Tata Steel, JSW, and Vedanta, and government officials.

The Chief Minister emphasized a transformative industrial strategy aimed at preventing youth migration by providing regional job opportunities. A highlight was the signing of 22 MoUs worth Rs 43,349 crore during roundtable discussions, marking the collaborative spirit of the Raipur-Ranchi-Rourkela corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

