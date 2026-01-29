India Set to Soar: Commercial Aircraft Fleet to Triple by 2033

India's commercial aircraft fleet is poised to triple, reaching 2,250 planes over the next decade, as the nation ascends to the rank of the world's third-largest civil aviation market by 2033. This was announced by Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, during a press conference at Wings India 2026.

The fleet expansion is driven by the robust growth of the Indian aviation market, alongside ambitious plans by Indian airlines to extend their reach to international routes. Westermeier emphasized that India's passenger traffic is expected to increase at 8.9 percent per annum by 2035, outpacing major global economies and surpassing the long-term global average.

These developments underscore India's evolving aviation landscape, promising significant transformation and positioning the nation as a pivotal player in the global aviation industry.