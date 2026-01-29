Economic Survey Sets the Stage for Union Budget 2025-26

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled India's Economic Survey for the financial year 2025-26 in Parliament on Thursday. This act sets the stage for the Union Budget presentation scheduled for Sunday, February 1, which notably falls on a weekend this year. The forthcoming budget will mark Sitharaman's ninth consecutive presentation, a notable achievement in India's economic governance.

The Economic Survey has traditionally served as a prelude to the Union Budget, offering a detailed examination of the nation's economic landscape over the prior year and proposing a strategic framework for future policy initiatives. As an essential annual review, it casts light on the economy's performance through comprehensive data analysis, functioning as the government's official fiscal report card.

The Survey, crafted under the Chief Economic Adviser in the Department of Economic Affairs, is released in two segments. Volume 1 provides a sweeping macroeconomic review with insights into growth prospects, while Volume 2 delves into sectoral specifics and socio-economic issues such as health and education. This combination delivers an informed groundwork for the Union Budget, equipping lawmakers and citizens with critical insights into economic trends and reform agendas.