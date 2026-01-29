Transforming the Workforce: India's Labour Codes and the Path to Inclusive Growth

The Economic Survey for 2025-26 underscores the significance of properly executing the Labour Codes to bolster formal employment and uplift the security of women and gig workers. Tabled in parliament, the document outlines the anticipated rollout of rules in the coming months and highlights the introduction of four distinct codes, pre-published for stakeholder feedback.

India's labour market has witnessed considerable growth, fueled by structural reforms, tax rationalization, and a deepened commitment to skill development. As the workforce landscape undergoes transformation through demographic shifts and technological advancements, the survey emphasizes the importance of dynamic labour policies and flexible regulatory frameworks to enhance worker security and well-being.

With a burgeoning workforce exceeding 56 crore, India's economic growth potential rests heavily on creating quality jobs and sustainable livelihoods, the survey suggests. It cites the significance of vocational education, flexible work models, and gender-responsive standards to nurture an inclusive and resilient labour market that aligns with the progressing gig and platform economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)