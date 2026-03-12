Boost in Social Security for India's Unorganised Workers

In a significant development for India's unorganised workforce, 31 crore workers have enrolled in social security schemes, the Labour and Employment Minister informed the Rajya Sabha. Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that social security coverage has increased to 64% under the current government, a marked improvement from 19% in 2019.

The minister highlighted that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has acknowledged these improvements. The Modi government's commitment to enhancing social security is evident, benefiting 94 crore people. The eShram portal, launched in 2021, has been pivotal in creating a National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), linking over 31 crore workers to various schemes.

Remarkably, India has recognized gig workers by defining them, setting a precedent globally. Minister Mandaviya emphasized that such initiatives are crucial for extending benefits and improving the lives of those in the informal sector, as the workforce in this segment is estimated at 43.99 crore according to the 2021-22 economic survey.