Grojet Expands Hyperlocal Service to Udupi and Manipal

Grojet is launching merchant registrations in Udupi and Manipal, allowing local businesses to offer quick, hyperlocal deliveries via Grojet Express. This expansion helps neighborhood merchants fulfill orders swiftly without infrastructure investments, enabling them to meet digital-first consumer expectations and compete with larger platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:17 IST
Grojet, a community-driven retail platform, is set to expand its successful Grojet Express service to Udupi and Manipal, starting January 26, 2026. The move allows local businesses to provide instant, hyperlocal deliveries without the need for delivery staff or logistics infrastructure.

By registering with Grojet, local retailers, pharmacies, and service providers in Udupi and Manipal can now offer same-day delivery services, enhancing their ability to compete with larger online platforms while maintaining strong local ties. The service already operates successfully in over 30 areas, following a robust reception in Mangalore.

Grojet's expansion is part of a strategy to bolster neighborhood economies by digitizing the shopping experience and ensuring efficient deliveries. Early partners will enjoy exclusive support and promotional advantages, as Grojet aims to support local business growth with new merchant features in the coming months.

