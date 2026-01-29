Left Menu

UP Assembly Set to Unveil 2026-27 Budget in February

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session will start on February 9, with the 2026-27 Budget presentation on February 11. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna confirmed the schedule, highlighting a focus on infrastructure spending. The 2025 Budget was Rs 8,08,736 crore, with subsequent supplementary grants issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:52 IST
The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is slated to begin on February 9, as confirmed by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

The highly anticipated 2026-27 Budget will be unveiled on February 11, with an expected emphasis on addressing infrastructure needs.

This follows the previous year's Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget, marking an increase from the fiscal year before.

(With inputs from agencies.)

