Swadeshi Surge: India's Strategic Shift Towards Self-Reliance

In an era marked by escalating export controls, technology denials, and carbon taxation, India is increasingly emphasizing Swadeshi, according to the Economic Survey released Thursday. The document underscores the need for a multi-pronged strategy that includes import substitution and strategic resilience to navigate the complexities of global trade.

The survey suggests that India's policy priorities must encompass a disciplined approach to Swadeshi, balancing the need for economic sovereignty with the imperatives of global integration and innovation. This involves evaluating when state intervention is beneficial for long-term capability-building versus when it merely sustains inefficiency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advocacy for Swadeshi aligns with government initiatives to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependency, especially from countries like China. However, the survey warns against protectionist measures that could stifle quality, innovation, and export competitiveness.

