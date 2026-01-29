Left Menu

Swadeshi Surge: India's Strategic Shift Towards Self-Reliance

India's Economic Survey highlights the necessity of Swadeshi amid global challenges, emphasizing strategic resilience and import substitution. The focus is on building national capabilities while maintaining efficiency and global integration. This approach aims to ensure production continuity and enhance economic sovereignty without compromising competitiveness and innovation.

In an era marked by escalating export controls, technology denials, and carbon taxation, India is increasingly emphasizing Swadeshi, according to the Economic Survey released Thursday. The document underscores the need for a multi-pronged strategy that includes import substitution and strategic resilience to navigate the complexities of global trade.

The survey suggests that India's policy priorities must encompass a disciplined approach to Swadeshi, balancing the need for economic sovereignty with the imperatives of global integration and innovation. This involves evaluating when state intervention is beneficial for long-term capability-building versus when it merely sustains inefficiency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advocacy for Swadeshi aligns with government initiatives to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependency, especially from countries like China. However, the survey warns against protectionist measures that could stifle quality, innovation, and export competitiveness.

