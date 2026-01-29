Duopoly Challenges in India's Aviation Sector: A Call for Reform
CPI(M) MP John Brittas raises concerns about a duopoly in India's aviation sector, highlighting passenger exploitation and safety issues. He cites accidents and urges the government to control predatory pricing. Brittas calls for an investigation into regulatory failures and market concentration impacting air travel in India.
In a stirring address, CPI(M) MP John Brittas voiced serious concerns over what he termed a 'duopoly' within India's aviation sector, leading to rampant passenger exploitation. Citing several tragic accidents, including a Learjet 45 crash and the fatal Ahmedabad Air India incident, Brittas called for immediate government intervention.
Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Brittas exhorted the government to exercise its authority to curb 'excessive, predatory pricing, and oligopolistic practices' by airlines. He emphasized the need for regulatory action, challenging the government's reliance on market-driven demand-supply criteria, which he views as inadequate for protecting passengers.
Brittas also highlighted the dominance of two airlines, which hold a commanding 90 percent of the market, a stark contrast to global standards. He urged Prime Minister Modi to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into regulatory lapses and market dynamics, warning that passenger trust and safety are at stake.
