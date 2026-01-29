Left Menu

Emerging Market Currencies and Stocks: Steadying Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Emerging market currencies and stocks steadied after strong gains, following the Federal Reserve's positive view on the U.S. economy. Asian currencies slipped, while stocks rallied on diverse investments and AI-linked equities. The Turkish lira fell slightly; Russia's rouble gained. Emerging Asian and European stocks showed varied performances.

In a sign of cautious optimism, emerging market currencies and stocks held steady on Thursday following a surge of robust gains. This comes as investors weighed the Federal Reserve's favorable outlook on the U.S. economy.

Most Asian currencies saw a decline against the dollar, contributing to a 0.2% drop in MSCI's index tracking global emerging market currencies. The Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates and Chair Jerome Powell's assurances of a stable economy with reduced inflation and employment risks suggest a prolonged period before any potential rate cuts.

Currency and stock performance across regions varied, with Russia's rouble rising and Turkish stocks reaching unprecedented highs. Meanwhile, other emerging market stocks hit record peaks as investors diversified holdings amidst a frenzy around AI-oriented and commodity-linked equities. Currencies in emerging Europe remained largely unchanged, except for the Hungarian forint, which weakened against the euro.

