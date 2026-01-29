Tragic Minibus Collision in South Africa Raises Road Safety Concerns
A minibus taxi and truck collision near Durban, South Africa, claimed at least 11 lives, including a schoolchild. This incident follows a similar crash near Johannesburg, resulting in 14 deaths. Minibus taxis are a primary public transport mode in South Africa, used by around 70% of commuters.
- Country:
- South Africa
A tragic collision involving a minibus taxi and a truck occurred in South Africa, leaving at least 11 people dead, according to local authorities and emergency services. This devastating incident took place near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province, adding to a spate of recent road crashes.
Siboniso Duma, a representative from the provincial transport department, confirmed the fatalities, which included a schoolchild. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver attempted a U-turn, causing a catastrophic head-on collision. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics noted the minibus driver was among those critically injured.
The collision came days after another deadly crash near Johannesburg involving schoolchildren in a minibus. The driver was subsequently charged with 14 counts of murder, raising significant road safety concerns among South African commuters, who predominantly rely on minibus taxis for transportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- collision
- minibus
- taxi
- truck
- deaths
- fatalities
- Durban
- KwaZulu-Natal
- commuters
ALSO READ
At least 11 people have been killed in a crash involving a minibus taxi and a truck in South Africa, officials say, reports AP.
Waymo Self-Driving Saga: Child Struck Near School Sparks Investigation
Western Balkans Truckers Protest: Fuel Shortages Loom Amid EU Entry Rule Disputes
Families Sue U.S. Over 'Unlawful' Missile Strike Deaths
Storm Kristin Causes Chaos Across Iberia: Power Outages and Fatalities