Tragic Minibus Collision in South Africa Raises Road Safety Concerns

A tragic collision involving a minibus taxi and a truck occurred in South Africa, leaving at least 11 people dead, according to local authorities and emergency services. This devastating incident took place near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province, adding to a spate of recent road crashes.

Siboniso Duma, a representative from the provincial transport department, confirmed the fatalities, which included a schoolchild. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver attempted a U-turn, causing a catastrophic head-on collision. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics noted the minibus driver was among those critically injured.

The collision came days after another deadly crash near Johannesburg involving schoolchildren in a minibus. The driver was subsequently charged with 14 counts of murder, raising significant road safety concerns among South African commuters, who predominantly rely on minibus taxis for transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)