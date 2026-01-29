Left Menu

Tragic Minibus Collision in South Africa Raises Road Safety Concerns

A minibus taxi and truck collision near Durban, South Africa, claimed at least 11 lives, including a schoolchild. This incident follows a similar crash near Johannesburg, resulting in 14 deaths. Minibus taxis are a primary public transport mode in South Africa, used by around 70% of commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • South Africa

A tragic collision involving a minibus taxi and a truck occurred in South Africa, leaving at least 11 people dead, according to local authorities and emergency services. This devastating incident took place near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province, adding to a spate of recent road crashes.

Siboniso Duma, a representative from the provincial transport department, confirmed the fatalities, which included a schoolchild. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver attempted a U-turn, causing a catastrophic head-on collision. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics noted the minibus driver was among those critically injured.

The collision came days after another deadly crash near Johannesburg involving schoolchildren in a minibus. The driver was subsequently charged with 14 counts of murder, raising significant road safety concerns among South African commuters, who predominantly rely on minibus taxis for transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

