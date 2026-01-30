Left Menu

Cong claims 31 deaths due to Indore water contamination; will raise issue in assembly, says Patwari

While the Congress has claimed 31 deaths, the state governments death audit report submitted to the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 27 suggested the deaths of 16 people in Bhagirathpura could be linked to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:50 IST
Cong claims 31 deaths due to Indore water contamination; will raise issue in assembly, says Patwari
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday claimed 31 people have died so far in Bhagirathpura area of Indore due to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari said his party will corner the BJP government on the issue during the next session of the assembly. ''Thirty-one innocent citizens have died so far due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura. But Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is yet to accept cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's resignation,'' he told reporters. Bhagirathpura is part of Vijayvargiya's Indore-1 assembly constituency. ''As an opposition party, it is our responsibility to account for the deaths in Bhagirathpura. We will raise the issue of these deaths in the next session of the assembly and demand answers from the state government,'' Patwari said. While the Congress has claimed 31 deaths, the state government's 'death audit' report submitted to the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 27 suggested the deaths of 16 people in Bhagirathpura could be linked to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water. The MP HC has constituted a one-member commission headed by former judge Sushil Kumar Gupta to conduct an inquiry into the Bhagirathpura drinking water tragedy and submit an interim report within four weeks from the date the judicial inquiry begins. Officials said the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathapura due to contaminated drinking water began in late December. They said contaminated water was found in 51 tubewells, with test reports revealing E. coli bacteria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026