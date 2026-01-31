US to propose unwinding Biden-era heavy truck fuel economy rules
The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it plans to propose rolling back fuel economy standards for heavy-duty pick trucks and vans, the latest effort to unwind stringent vehicle standards.
In 2024, the administration of then President Joe Biden finalized rules to require heavy-duty pickup truck and van fuel efficiency to increase 10% per year for model years 2030-2032 and 8% per year for model years 2033-2035. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told automakers Friday in a letter those rules were unrealistic and needed to be reset, adding the prior administration created civil penalties for not meeting standards for larger vehicles without legal authority.
