The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday ‌it plans to propose rolling back fuel economy standards ⁠for heavy-duty pick trucks and vans, the latest effort to unwind stringent vehicle ​standards.

In 2024, the administration of ‍then President Joe Biden finalized rules to require heavy-duty pickup truck and van ⁠fuel efficiency ‌to ⁠increase 10% per year for model years ‍2030-2032 and 8% per year for model ​years 2033-2035. The National Highway Traffic Safety ⁠Administration told automakers Friday in a ⁠letter those rules were unrealistic and needed to be reset, adding ⁠the prior administration created civil penalties for not ⁠meeting standards ‌for larger vehicles without legal authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)