Innovative Tunnel Plans and Road Projects Boost Transport in Wayanad

In a move to enhance transport infrastructure in Wayanad, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has laid out plans for a tunnel as an alternative to the Bandipur forest route. This proposed tunnel aims to ease the current night travel ban, benefitting daily commuters and transporters.

Nitin Gadkari communicated these developments in a letter to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The minister revealed that Rs 105 crore has been sanctioned for four road development projects in Wayanad, prioritizing regional connectivity and road safety.

Expert panels have also submitted reports on landslide management for the Thamarassery Pass and other danger points, with directives issued to the Public Works Department. Simultaneously, the National Highways Authority is tasked with mitigating high-risk zones, ensuring safer road travel.

