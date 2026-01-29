Left Menu

State Fiscal Indiscipline Threatens India's Sovereign Borrowing Costs

The Economic Survey warns that state fiscal indiscipline threatens India's sovereign borrowing costs. Unconditional cash transfers may crowd out growth investments, while global investors scrutinize fiscal health. India faces high inflation and asset valuation risks, but unemployment rates and female workforce participation have shown positive trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:27 IST
State Fiscal Indiscipline Threatens India's Sovereign Borrowing Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey has raised alarms over state fiscal indiscipline, warning it could raise India's sovereign borrowing costs. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran highlighted the risk posed by states' rising revenue deficits and unconditional cash transfers, which threaten growth-enhancing investments.

With Indian government bonds now globally indexed, global investors are increasingly evaluating general-government finances, not just those of the Union government. The report noted that India's current 10-year bond yield is 6.7%, compared to Indonesia's 6.3%, despite both countries having a credit rating of BBB.

Nageswaran also addressed the broader economic climate, citing risks from high inflation and stretched asset valuations linked to ultra-loose monetary policies since 2008. However, he mentioned declining unemployment and rising female labor force participation as positive developments in the economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026