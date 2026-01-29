State Fiscal Indiscipline Threatens India's Sovereign Borrowing Costs

The Economic Survey has raised alarms over state fiscal indiscipline, warning it could raise India's sovereign borrowing costs. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran highlighted the risk posed by states' rising revenue deficits and unconditional cash transfers, which threaten growth-enhancing investments.

With Indian government bonds now globally indexed, global investors are increasingly evaluating general-government finances, not just those of the Union government. The report noted that India's current 10-year bond yield is 6.7%, compared to Indonesia's 6.3%, despite both countries having a credit rating of BBB.

Nageswaran also addressed the broader economic climate, citing risks from high inflation and stretched asset valuations linked to ultra-loose monetary policies since 2008. However, he mentioned declining unemployment and rising female labor force participation as positive developments in the economic landscape.