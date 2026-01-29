Left Menu

DAC Developers appoints AR Rahman as brand ambassador

Construction company DAC Developers on Thursday announced the appointment of renowned music director A R Rahman as its brand ambassador. Rahman, one of Indias most prominent music directors, has won both the Oscar and Grammy awards.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:20 IST
DAC Developers appoints AR Rahman as brand ambassador
  • Country:
  • India

Construction company DAC Developers on Thursday announced the appointment of renowned music director A R Rahman as its brand ambassador. Rahman, one of India's most prominent music directors, has won both the Oscar and Grammy awards. ***** Acko Life to only sell protection products, not investment-linked ones * IPO-bound Acko Life on Thursday declared that it will be selling only protection products from now on and desist from selling any investment-linked products. The move is being done for prioritising consumer protection over ''complex'' investment bundles that have led to concerns on misselling in the industry, as per a statement. ***** Tembo Global Industries invests Rs 75 cr for capacity expansion at facility on Mumbai outskirts * Tembo Global Industries on Thursday announced that it has invested Rs 75 crore for capacity expansion at a facility on the outskirts of the financial capital. The company specialising in the production and assembly of metal components for pipe support systems, fasteners and anchors said the new facility in Vasai is spread over 1.2 lakh sq ft and will have a capacity of 1 lakh metric tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026