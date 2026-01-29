Left Menu

Ajay Banga Urges India to Seize Trade Opportunities Beyond Tariffs

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga urges India to focus on trade opportunities rather than tariffs. Highlighting India's numerous trade agreements and recent EU deal, he emphasizes key growth sectors like infrastructure, primary healthcare, and tourism, necessary for achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:11 IST
Ajay Banga Urges India to Seize Trade Opportunities Beyond Tariffs
India

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, has advised India to shift its focus from tariffs to embracing trade opportunities. During his visit to Bhubaneswar, Banga underscored the significance of the recent India-EU free trade agreement and the nation's extensive network of regional and bilateral deals.

He highlighted that India's role in global trade has expanded, with its share in emerging markets doubling over two decades. With tariffs lowered, benefits will accrue to both India and the EU, fostering a large market due to the partnership. Banga praised India's infrastructure progress, emphasizing the need for continued development in both physical and human capital.

Identifying promising growth sectors, Banga pointed out opportunities in infrastructure, primary healthcare, tourism, and value-added manufacturing. He stressed the importance of skilling the youth, as 12 million enter the job market annually, to fulfill the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026