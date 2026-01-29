Swiss exports to US rise in 2025 despite tariffs
Swiss companies front-loaded goods exports to the United States in anticipation of tariffs, which President Donald Trump said he wanted during his election campaign. Overall, Swiss exports rose 1.4% to a record 287 billion francs last year, driven by chemical and pharmaceutical products, which made up over half the total, the data showed.
Switzerland's exports to the United States rose 3.9% in 2025, the federal customs office said on Thursday, outpacing overall export growth despite the Alpine country facing some of the highest U.S. tariffs worldwide. Washington in April threatened to impose a 31% tariff rate on Swiss goods but ultimately hit Switzerland with a 39% rate when it applied the levy in August.
The Trump administration said the tariffs were justified by the size of the U.S. trade deficit with Switzerland. The United States later cut those tariffs to 15% in November after striking a deal with Switzerland, putting the country on a level playing field with the European Union.
Overall, Swiss exports rose 1.4% to a record 287 billion francs last year, driven by chemical and pharmaceutical products, which made up over half the total, the data showed. ($1 = 0.7660 Swiss francs)
