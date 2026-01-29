India-Canada Fertiliser Partnership Flourishes for Agrarian Future

India and Canada have pledged to enhance their strategic partnership in the fertiliser sector, aiming for long-term food and agricultural security. This commitment was declared during discussions between Indian Fertilisers and Chemicals Minister JP Nadda and Canadian Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in the national capital.

India, a major importer of Muriate of Potash (MOP) from Canada, seeks to secure long-term supply contracts and expand technical collaboration. Minister Nadda emphasized the importance of potash supply in maintaining soil fertility under India's Integrated Nutrient Management framework.

Canadian Minister Hodgson reaffirmed support for India's agricultural productivity, highlighting potash as crucial for agriculture. He welcomed Indian investment in Canada's natural resources, promising government support. Notably, Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd has a significant investment in Canadian company Karnalyte Resources Inc.