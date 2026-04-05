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Doubling Down: IIFCL's Bold Move in Infrastructure Investment

State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) plans to double its investment in Infrastructure Investment Trusts to Rs 6,000 crore in the current fiscal year, highlighting infrastructure's key role in supporting India's economic growth and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:10 IST
Doubling Down: IIFCL's Bold Move in Infrastructure Investment
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India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), a state-owned financial institution, is set to double its investment in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore during this fiscal year.

This decision is part of IIFCL's strategy to diversify its investment portfolio as it plays a crucial role in the development and sustainability of India's infrastructure sector.

Rohit Rishi, Managing Director of IIFCL, emphasized the importance of infrastructure in fostering long-term economic growth and the transformative goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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