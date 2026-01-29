Left Menu

Northern Railway GM inspects Srinagar–Katra section after snowfall

The inspection comes amid challenging weather conditions due to recent snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, especially in the Kashmir valley, the official said. The safety and well-being of our ground staff, who work tirelessly in sub-zero temperatures, is paramount, Verma said.

Updated: 29-01-2026 21:18 IST
General Manager of Northern Railway Ashok Kumar Verma on Thursday conducted an extensive inspection of the Srinagar-Katra rail section in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The inspection comes amid challenging weather conditions due to recent snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, especially in the Kashmir valley, the official said. During the visit, the general manager inspected several key stations, including Srinagar, and meticulously reviewed the passenger amenities available at these stations to ensure that travellers are comfortable despite the harsh winter, the official said. He said Verma paid special attention to the ongoing maintenance and construction work on various tunnels and bridges. To ensure the highest safety standards, he personally inspected critical track elements, including points, switches and turnouts, ensuring they remain operational during the freezing conditions, the official said. He said the general manager interacted with the ground staff and track maintainers, and sought their direct feedback regarding the challenges they face in maintaining the tracks during winter. ''The safety and well-being of our ground staff, who work tirelessly in sub-zero temperatures, is paramount,'' Verma said. He instructed the accompanying officials to ensure that all necessary winter equipment and safety gear are provided to the ground staff immediately. He reviewed other ongoing infrastructure projects in the region, advising all officers to adhere to strict deadlines and ensure that the railway network remains robust and work is not hindered by the weather.

