Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

In a gripping cricket match, Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee were dismissed by Sayali Satghare, while Laura Wolvaardt stood unbeaten at 42. Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp contributed 24 and 19, respectively, as the DC innings ended at 111/3 in 15.4 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:02 IST
In a riveting game, DC's innings showcased a mix of resilience and challenge as Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee both fell to Sayali Satghare's bowling magic. Verma departed with a score of 16, while Lee managed to score six runs before Georgia Voll's catch sealed her fate.

The highlight of the innings was undoubtedly Laura Wolvaardt's performance, as she remained not out with a remarkable 42 runs. Her steadfast presence on the crease was a crucial element for DC, especially after the team lost early wickets.

Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a vital 24, only to be caught by Mandhana off Radha Yadav's delivery. Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp's unbeaten contribution of 19 runs added to the team's total, allowing DC to close their innings at 111/3 in just 15.4 overs.

