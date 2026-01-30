Invest Africa and S-RM Renew Partnership for 2026 to Boost Trade and Investment in Africa

Invest Africa and global corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy S-RM have renewed their strategic partnership for a third consecutive year in 2026, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing sustainable trade, investment and responsible business practices across the African continent.

Building on a strong collaboration in 2025, the renewed partnership will continue to deliver actionable intelligence, high-quality engagement and thought leadership to support businesses and investors navigating Africa’s evolving geopolitical, regulatory and risk landscape.

Focus on flagship pan-African platforms

Under the 2026 partnership, S-RM will play a key role across Invest Africa’s three flagship events, which serve as major convening platforms for policymakers, investors and corporate leaders:

Invest Africa Mining Series , Cape Town (February 2026), themed “Unlocking Potential – Investing in Sustainable Value Chains, Growth, and Innovation”

The Africa Debate , London (June 2026), themed “Redefining Partnerships: Navigating a World in Transition”

The Africa Debate – UAE, Dubai (October 2026)

These events aim to promote cross-sector dialogue, strengthen international partnerships and unlock capital flows into priority sectors across Africa.

In addition to event collaboration, S-RM will continue supporting Invest Africa’s members and wider network through integrity, ESG and risk-based due diligence services, helping organisations make informed and responsible investment decisions.

Delivering intelligence in a complex global environment

With more than 20 years of experience operating across Africa, S-RM brings deep regional expertise to the partnership, enabling Invest Africa’s network to better understand and manage political, regulatory, security and reputational risks, while identifying emerging opportunities.

The partnership will also curate strategic insights, tailored research and thought leadership throughout 2026, equipping investors with the tools needed to operate confidently in dynamic and often complex markets.

Leadership perspectives

Commenting on the renewal, Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa, said the partnership has become an important asset for the organisation’s growing network.

“We’re delighted to renew this partnership, which has proven to be an asset to our network, providing critical insights and solutions in a rapidly evolving business landscape, supporting informed investment decisions across Africa. In 2025, S-RM helped elevate our flagship events – from the Mining Series to the Africa Debates in London and now the UAE. We look forward to continuing to work together to unlock opportunity and promote sustainable growth across Africa.”

Matt Venturas, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Corporate Intelligence at S-RM, said the collaboration has steadily expanded in scope and impact.

“We are delighted to enter another year as Invest Africa’s intelligence partner, having collaborated closely over the past two years. 2025 saw us broadening networks and unlocking opportunities throughout Africa, the UK, and the UAE – and we expect to build on these successes in 2026 through this key partnership.”

Supporting sustainable investment outcomes

Through the renewed partnership, Invest Africa and S-RM aim to strengthen investor confidence, promote responsible and sustainable investment, and support long-term economic growth across Africa by combining market access, strategic intelligence and integrity-driven engagement.