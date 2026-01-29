Left Menu

Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, airports among others get awards at Wings India 2026

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was named Best Aerodrome of the Year at the Wings India 2026 awards, organised by the Civil Aviation Ministry, while Air India was adjudged best in the domestic connectivity category. The Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, presented the awards to the winners, the department said in a post on X.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:17 IST
Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, airports among others get awards at Wings India 2026
  • Country:
  • India

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was named Best Aerodrome of the Year at the Wings India 2026 awards, organised by the Civil Aviation Ministry, while Air India was adjudged best in the domestic connectivity category. The awards were presented by Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was named best airport in the above 25 million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category, Pune Aerodrome topped the 10–25 MPPA bracket, and Lucknow International Airport was recognised in the 5–10 MPPA category. Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd–Star Air was named the winner in the regional/UDAN connectivity category. InterGlobe Aviation Limited was awarded Best Aviation Service Provider, while the cargo services category was jointly won by Air India Limited and WFS (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd. Wings India 2026 recognised excellence across the aviation ecosystem, honouring the best in the industry at a grand ceremony. The Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, presented the awards to the winners, the department said in a post on 'X'. ''From airports and airlines to manufacturing and services, the awards celebrated outstanding contributions that are shaping the future of Indian aviation,'' it further said. ''The convergence of global and domestic stakeholders reflected the sector's collective commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence for tomorrow,'' it added. Begumpet Airport is hosting Wings India 2026, Asia's largest biennial civil aviation event, running until January 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026