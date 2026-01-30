Left Menu

UP: One dead after consuming liquor

One person died while three others fell ill after consuming liquor in Uttar Pradeshs Bijnor district, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday. They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Naushad dead, while the remaining three are undergoing treatment, Jha said.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:37 IST
One person died while three others fell ill after consuming liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday. Four men -- Naushad (35), Kamran, Afsar and Chandraprakash -- were drinking liquor after shutting a shop when their condition suddenly deteriorated. ''They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Naushad dead, while the remaining three are undergoing treatment,'' Jha said. The SP said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, police added.

