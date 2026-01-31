UPDATE 1-Canada says it is working with partners on a proposed defense bank
Canada will work with international partners to see what role it can play in setting up a proposed new multilateral defense bank to help rearm European and NATO member countries, Ottawa said on Friday. Backers of the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank want it to become a global state-backed institution with a triple-A credit rating capable of raising $135 billion to fund defense projects.
Canada will work with international partners to see what role it can play in setting up a proposed new multilateral defense bank to help rearm European and NATO member countries, Ottawa said on Friday.
Backers of the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank want it to become a global state-backed institution with a triple-A credit rating capable of raising $135 billion to fund defense projects. Germany
and Britain
have said they will not back the bank. Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Canada's interest in a post on X after hosting talks with more than 10 nations.
"In the months ahead ... (we) will be working closely with international partners to lead Canada's contribution in advancing the DSRB," he said. Germany says increased defense financing should be achieved through the European Union's new Security Action for Europe scheme, which provides member states with loans of up to 150 billion euros ($175 billion) for joint procurement.
In September, a British government source said officials were concerned the DSRB proposal would not meet the government's goals of increasing value from defense spending.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canada says it is working with partners on a proposed defense bank
Creative economy plays vital role in UK-India relationship: British envoy Lindy Cameron
UPDATE 6-Germany's Merz says economy his main focus after jobless numbers hit 12-year high
UPDATE 2-Canada's economic growth stalled in November, could contract in Q4
UPDATE 3-Canada's economic growth stalled in November, could contract in fourth quarter