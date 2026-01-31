Body of partially burnt woman identified, in-laws accused of murder for dowry

The partially burnt body of a young woman found at a forest in Giridih district of Jharkhand has been identified as 21-year-old Sahina Tahul Ansari, a resident of Chino village, police said on Saturday. Saraiya-Bagodar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dhananjay Kumar told PTI that the relatives of the deceased woman have come forward to identify the burnt body found near Beko-Karipahari forest area under Bagodar Police Station limit. ''The father of the deceased woman, Tahul Ansari, a native of Lakshman Tunda under Nimiaghat police station in Giridih district identified the body as that of his daughter Sahina Tahul Ansari. The father has accused the in-laws and her daughter's husband of murdering his daughter for dowry and then burning it to hide evidence,'' the police officer said. The police officer said that based on the allegation and a complaint, the police are probing into all angles of the case. ''The incident took place nearly three days ago. We are trying to identify the main accused in the case,'' said a source in Giridih police. Following the incident, experts from the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Ranchi, along with fingerprint, forensic, and technical teams, including an e-evidence team and a dog squad, arrived at the scene to investigate the case and collect evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)