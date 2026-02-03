Left Menu

US Tariff Cut: India Gears Up for Export Boost

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India's exports will benefit from the US decision to lower tariffs to 18%. The trade deal, agreed to by the US and India, is seen as a positive development, with expectations of enhanced exports alongside emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an important development for India's trade scenario, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has acknowledged the potential boost to Indian exports following the US agreement to lower tariffs.

During an interview with PTI Videos, Sitharaman remarked that the reduction to an 18% tariff on Indian exports is a positive sign for the nation's economy, following discussions between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trade agreement is expected to pave the way for increased exports, contributing significantly to India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

