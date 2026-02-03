US Tariff Cut: India Gears Up for Export Boost

In an important development for India's trade scenario, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has acknowledged the potential boost to Indian exports following the US agreement to lower tariffs.

During an interview with PTI Videos, Sitharaman remarked that the reduction to an 18% tariff on Indian exports is a positive sign for the nation's economy, following discussions between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trade agreement is expected to pave the way for increased exports, contributing significantly to India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)