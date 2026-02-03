Spain Sets New Tourism Record with 96.8 Million Visitors in 2025

Spain has once again strengthened its position as a premier travel destination, setting a new tourism record in 2025 by attracting nearly 96.8 million foreign visitors. This achievement marks a 3.2% increase compared to the 94 million tourists welcomed in 2024, according to the National Statistics Institute.

The tourism sector remains a key pillar of Spain's economy, contributing 12.6% to the national GDP. With revenues from foreign visitors reaching 134.7 billion euros, a 6.8% rise from the previous year, Spain stands third in global tourism earnings, following the UK and France, as per the UN World Tourism Barometer.

Catalonia, with Barcelona as its focal point, received about 20.1 million tourists, while the Mediterranean and Canary Islands continued to draw sun-seekers. However, the tourism boom has intensified accommodation challenges, leading to tensions with locals over the housing market as short-term rentals increase.

