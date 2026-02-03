Left Menu

Historic India-US Trade Deal: A Boost for Indian Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant India-US trade deal, touting its benefits for Indian manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs. This deal is part of nine trade agreements concluded with 39 developed countries. The NDA coalition praises these economic strides and emphasizes ongoing efforts towards India's economic growth.

Updated: 03-02-2026 15:24 IST

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the India-US trade deal as a 'big decision' that aims to bolster the national economy. During a meeting with the NDA Parliamentary Party, Modi emphasized the deal's potential benefits for Indian manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs.

The agreement, which reduces the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18%, is seen as a landmark achievement under Modi's leadership. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed nationwide excitement over this and other trade deals with 39 countries, highlighting the economic advancements they represent.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora and NDA leaders lauded Modi for these strategic moves, reflecting the coalition's collective effort to enhance India's global economic partnerships. BJP members underscored the importance of maintaining momentum in policy implementation and continuing strong parliamentary engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

