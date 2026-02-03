Historic India-US Trade Deal: A Boost for Indian Economy

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the India-US trade deal as a 'big decision' that aims to bolster the national economy. During a meeting with the NDA Parliamentary Party, Modi emphasized the deal's potential benefits for Indian manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs.

The agreement, which reduces the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18%, is seen as a landmark achievement under Modi's leadership. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed nationwide excitement over this and other trade deals with 39 countries, highlighting the economic advancements they represent.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora and NDA leaders lauded Modi for these strategic moves, reflecting the coalition's collective effort to enhance India's global economic partnerships. BJP members underscored the importance of maintaining momentum in policy implementation and continuing strong parliamentary engagement.

