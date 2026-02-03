Fuel Control Glitch: A Dreamliner Issue Explained

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which experienced a fuel control switch glitch, successfully took off from London on February 1. A physical check confirmed that the switch was functioning correctly, with no irregular engine parameters detected during or after ignition.

The incident involved the left engine's fuel control switch not latching in the 'RUN' position initially, resolved on the third attempt. Despite initial concerns, the aircraft, carrying over 200 passengers, completed the flight without further complications. The DGCA's findings come amidst wider scrutiny of the Dreamliner model's protocols after a tragic crash last June.

Following the incident, an Air India pilot reported the defect post-landing in Bengaluru, leading to the grounding of the aircraft for checks. The DGCA has recommended Boeing's procedure for operating the fuel 'CUT OFF' switch to the crew, enhancing safety practices and minimizing risks associated with switch misuse.