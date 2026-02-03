Left Menu

Fuel Control Glitch: A Dreamliner Issue Explained

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner faced a fuel control switch issue in London. The problem was resolved after multiple attempts, and no abnormal engine parameters were observed. The DGCA later issued a statement providing insights into the incident, underlining standard operating procedures for handling such glitches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:36 IST
Fuel Control Glitch: A Dreamliner Issue Explained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which experienced a fuel control switch glitch, successfully took off from London on February 1. A physical check confirmed that the switch was functioning correctly, with no irregular engine parameters detected during or after ignition.

The incident involved the left engine's fuel control switch not latching in the 'RUN' position initially, resolved on the third attempt. Despite initial concerns, the aircraft, carrying over 200 passengers, completed the flight without further complications. The DGCA's findings come amidst wider scrutiny of the Dreamliner model's protocols after a tragic crash last June.

Following the incident, an Air India pilot reported the defect post-landing in Bengaluru, leading to the grounding of the aircraft for checks. The DGCA has recommended Boeing's procedure for operating the fuel 'CUT OFF' switch to the crew, enhancing safety practices and minimizing risks associated with switch misuse.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026