India-US Trade Deal: A Landmark Step Towards Global Economic Partnership
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal heralded the India-US trade deal as a momentous agreement nearing completion. The deal promises vast opportunities, especially in labor-intensive sectors, while safeguarding national interests and agriculture. The agreement underscores the synergistic potential of two large democracies collaborating for shared prosperity and technological advancement.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday that the India-US trade agreement is close to finalization, marking a significant milestone for India. Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized that this deal is one every Indian can be proud of, highlighting its promise of substantial opportunities across various sectors.
Goyal reassured the public that the agreement protects India's agricultural and dairy interests while outlining extensive benefits for labor-intensive industries, including textiles, leather, and machinery, among others. The minister extolled the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting the deal as future-defining for India's growth trajectory.
He further criticized opposition parties for parliamentary disruptions, stating that such actions forced him to disseminate this crucial information outside Parliamentary channels. Hailing the leadership of both Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump, Goyal expressed hope that the deal will reshape India-US relations and accelerate India's development by 2047.
