Historic India-US Trade Deal: 'Father of All Deals'

BJP MP and former US envoy Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the recent India-US trade agreement as the 'father of all deals.' The agreement has been hailed for reducing tariffs on Indian exports to the US, giving Indian businesses a competitive edge over other countries like China and Vietnam.

US President Donald Trump announced the deal after discussing it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting reactions from both the ruling party and the opposition. While the Congress criticized the agreement as a capitulation, Shringla countered by highlighting the increased export opportunities for Indian products.

With exports to the US set to rise, Shringla argued that the deal benefits Indian industry and aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative. He emphasized that critics should welcome rather than question the economic advantages brought about by the deal.