Left Menu

Historic India-US Trade Deal: 'Father of All Deals'

BJP MP and former US envoy Harsh Vardhan Shringla praised the India-US trade agreement, calling it the 'father of all deals.' The trade deal, announced by US President Trump, will lower tariffs on Indian goods to the US. Shringla defended the deal against opposition criticism, highlighting its benefits for Indian exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:08 IST
Historic India-US Trade Deal: 'Father of All Deals'
Harsh Vardhan Shringla
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP and former US envoy Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the recent India-US trade agreement as the 'father of all deals.' The agreement has been hailed for reducing tariffs on Indian exports to the US, giving Indian businesses a competitive edge over other countries like China and Vietnam.

US President Donald Trump announced the deal after discussing it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting reactions from both the ruling party and the opposition. While the Congress criticized the agreement as a capitulation, Shringla countered by highlighting the increased export opportunities for Indian products.

With exports to the US set to rise, Shringla argued that the deal benefits Indian industry and aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative. He emphasized that critics should welcome rather than question the economic advantages brought about by the deal.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026